Pile Burning Continues In Yosemite

NPS photo of firefighters in the El Capitan Picnic Area igniting multiple burn piles. View Photo

Yosemite, CA — Yosemite crews will be doing pile burning this week on Forest Drive in the Community of Wawona.

The work is being done ahead of the upcoming fire season. Smoke will be visible in the Wawona area, starting today. There may also be some burning in the Studhorse area south of the Wawona Hotel.

Last week fire crews burned piles in Yosemite Valley and around the El Capitan Picnic area.

The burning around the Wawona area this week will be weather permitting.