Clear
59.2 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Pile Burning Continues In Yosemite

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
NPS photo of firefighters in the El Capitan Picnic Area igniting multiple burn piles.

NPS photo of firefighters in the El Capitan Picnic Area igniting multiple burn piles.

Photo Icon View Photo

Yosemite, CA — Yosemite crews will be doing pile burning this week on Forest Drive in the Community of Wawona.

The work is being done ahead of the upcoming fire season. Smoke will be visible in the Wawona area, starting today. There may also be some burning in the Studhorse area south of the Wawona Hotel.

Last week fire crews burned piles in Yosemite Valley and around the El Capitan Picnic area.

The burning around the Wawona area this week will be weather permitting.

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 