Standard Park Final Repairs Could Start Next Week

Standard, CA — The need to replace dirt at Standard Field, following winter flooding, continues to keep the park closed in the interim.

The areas impacted are the infield and warning tracks.

Recreation Manager Eric Aitken provided an update at today’s board of supervisors meeting, noting, “Our facilities director reports that work should start next week and we’re hoping that this weather does not delay it at all.”

Once started, it will take about eight weeks to complete. The county has been waiting for the fields to dry out so that the needed equipment can be brought in to remove and replace the dirt.

As for the impact on recreational sports, Aitken relayed, “Softball, we already had to cancel our spring season. Our summer season (softball) will probably be delayed by a week or two. But, we should definitely be up and running by when Tuolumne County Youth Soccer starts in August.”

Standard Park is a 12-acre county-owned and operated facility on Standard Road.