Tree Work To Close Section Of Roadway In Arnold

Arnold, CA – Calaveras County Public Works, reports that the tree work will close a section of roadway near the Fly-in Acres Reservoir.

The closure is at 1732 Bonfilio Drive near Manzanita Drive and south of Highway 4 in the Arnold area. The tree work will take place from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 26. Travelers will have to take a designated detour route and should follow instructions provided by on-site personnel, according to public works officials.

Motorists are asked to slow down and use caution in the cone zones. Questions regarding this closure can be directed to Mario’s Tree Service at (951) 565-7002.