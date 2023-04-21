Clear
State Will Provide 100% Water Allocations

By B.J. Hansen
Sacramento, CA — For the first time since 2006, valley farmers and downstream municipalities will receive 100% of their requested water allocations through the State Water Project.

It is a sharp increase from early December’s projections when the Department of Water Resources was planning to release just 5% of requested allocations. Following the wet winter months, it was bumped up to 35% in February, and 75% in March.

The State Water Project supplies water to 29 municipalities, serving an estimated 27 million customers, and 750,000 acres of farmland.

The past two years, during heavy drought, the state released 0% of the requested allocation. California DWR reports that reservoirs, statewide, are at about 105% of average capacity for the date.

