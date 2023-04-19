South County Town Hall Focused On Fire

Groveland, CA — District Four Tuolumne County Supervisor Kathleen Haff will be hosting a town hall meeting next week to discuss wildfire preparedness.

Haff, who is serving as Board chair this year, will be joined by Office of Emergency Services Coordinator Dore Bietz, and representatives from the Sheriff’s Office, Forest Service, CERT, FEMA, CAL Fire, GCSD Fire, Public Works, and Caltrans.

It will take place from 5-6:30pm, Tuesday, April 25, at the Groveland Community Resilience Center at 18986 Ferretti Road.

Supervisor Haff says, “I look forward to seeing everyone from the South County coming together on April 25th to attend this event.“

In addition, FEMA officials will be able to help anyone impacted by recent storm impacts sign up for potential disaster assistance.