CAL Fire Helicopter To Conduct Operation In Calaveras County

CAL Fire helicopter 404 at Columbia Air Base View Photo

Valley Springs, CA — Travelers do not be suprised if you spot a CAL Fire helicopter overhead in the area of New Hogan Reservoir in the Valley Springs area later this week.

CAL Fire Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit will be conducting helicopter operations over New Hogan Vegetation Management Project (VMP) site in the area of Hogan Dam Road and Silver Rapids Road within the community of Rancho Calaveras. The CAL Fire Hawk will be training from 9 a.m. to noon on Thursday, April 20, 2023.

The copter will be visible in neighboring communities as well as for those traveling along Highway 12 and 26. CAL Fire asks that the public not report the activity as a wildfire as it is just a training exercise.