McCarthy: The House GOP’s First 100 Days

Monday marked 100 days of Republicans holding the majority in the House of Representatives.

As part of the GOP Weekly Address, Speaker Kevin McCarthy was Tuesday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”. Here are his words:

“Today is the 100-day mark of Republicans holding the majority in the House.

And one thing is abundantly clear: the People’s House is a productive House again.

We’ve hit the ground running and are delivering on our Commitment to America.

The numbers speak for themselves.

In the first 100 days of the 118th Congress, the House has introduced 3,000 pieces of legislation, taken 182 roll call votes, and voted on 44 bills, 86 percent of which were bipartisan.

Of the 36 bipartisan bills that have passed, Democrats have cast 4,705 ‘yea’ votes on them.

Here’s a few of them:

We passed H.R. 1, the Lower Energy Cost Act. That will lower inflation, lower global emissions, and strengthen our national security. 4 Democrats voted with us.

We created a Select Committee on China that allows America to speak with one voice about the growing threat of Communist China. 146 Democrats voted with us.

Then, less than two weeks ago, Republicans and Democrats, including Caucus Chair Aguilar, joined me in California to meet with the President of Taiwan.

We blocked the sale of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to China. 113 Democrats voted with us.

We passed legislation to nullify D.C.’s soft-on-crime criminal code. 34 Democrats voted with us, and President Biden is signing it into law.

We passed legislation to end the pandemic emergency. 11 Democrats joined us, and President Biden signed it into law.

We denounced the horrors of socialism. 109 Democrats joined us.

We passed legislation that would protect seniors’ retirement savings from woke ESG investments that play politics with Americans’ money rather than maximizing returns. It was bipartisan, but President Biden issued his first veto against it.

House Republicans are accomplishing a lot in a productive, bipartisan fashion.

Our new, effective majority is very different from the former, extreme Democrat majority.

They closed the Capitol. We reopened it.

Many of them refused to show up to work. We are hard at work fighting to make America less dependent on China, lower inflation, and grow the economy.

Our effective Republican House majority is also very different from Senator Schumer’s unproductive Senate.

Here’s the facts: Senator Schumer’s Democrat Senate has passed only 10 substantive bills in 100 days.

That’s less than one a week.

Think about it:

The House has passed a bill to fire President Biden’s 87,000 IRS agents. But Senator Schumer’s Senate passed a nonbinding resolution ‘recognizing the importance of maple syrup production to Maine and designating March 26, 2023, as Maine Maple Sunday.’

The House has passed the Parents Bill of Rights, which gives parents a say in their children’s education. Senator Schumer hasn’t taken up that bill yet. But the Senate did find the time to pass a nonbinding resolution designating March 1, 2023, as ‘National Assistive Technology Awareness Day.’

And it goes on and on and on.

We’re the House of Representatives. They’re a house of resolutions.

I was in New York earlier this morning, and as it’s the beginning of baseball season, it made me think of what Yankee-great Babe Ruth said: that ‘you just can’t beat the person who never gives up.’

As we begin the next 100 days, I promise you this: We will never give up on the American people. And we will never give up our Commitment to America.

In the coming days, we will vote on The Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act. This will ensure that women have a fair playing field when they compete in school athletics.

We will vote on another measure from Andrew Clyde to block D.C.’s radical, anti-police proposals.

And we will fight to bring back fiscal sanity to Washington.

That is the resolve of this entire majority, every single member of it.

We will not rest until America’s economy is healthier, our country is stronger, and our children’s future is brighter.”

The “Newsmaker of the Day” is heard every weekday morning at 6:45, 7:45 and 8:45 on AM 1450 and FM 102.7 KVML.