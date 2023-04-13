Firefighters Rescue Pug In Calaveras County

Calaveras Consolidated Fire Department Rescues Pug View Photos

Valley Springs, CA — Emergency responders climbed into a septic tank to help rescue a dog in Calaveras County yesterday afternoon.

Not all emergency responses have a happy ending, but thankfully, this one did.

The Calaveras Consolidated Fire Department reports that the dog fell in while the homeowners were doing some needed work on the float of the tank. Firefighters used a ladder to climb deep down and find the pup.

The pug was rescued and returned to the family. The fire department reports that the dog was “wet and scared,” but otherwise in good shape.

No additional information about the rescue was released.