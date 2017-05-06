Quantcast
Vegetation Fire In Sheep Ranch

Cal Fire Truck
06/05/2017 5:57 pm PST
Tori James, MML News Reporter

San Andreas, CA — A small vegetation fire that was reported to have broken out in Sheep Ranch just before the five o’clock hour has been contained at less than a half-acre, according to CAL Fire officials.

The blaze, which CAL Fire says may have been ignited by a generator, occurred at the Catholic Worker Farm in the 16000 block of Armstrong Road. Two engines and a water tender responded. Another engine and a hand crew were additionally dispatched around 5:30 to help mop up.

16000 block of Armstrong Road, Sheep Ranch CA

