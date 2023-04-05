Tuolumne County Resident Will Host A New Show On PBS

Walkin’ West is a new television show that will debut on KVIE Sacramento (PBS) tonight. The show is hosted by a long time resident of Tuolumne County.

Steve Weldon, the host of Walkin’ West, was Wednesday’s “Newsmaker of the Day”.

“We have four shows ready for air”, said Weldon. “We will begin tonight with an exploratory hike and a rock climb in Joshua Tree National Park”.

Walkin’ West is about getting out of the office and off the couch and exploring all the diversity that the western half of the United States has to offer.

“We will take you from your living room to mountain streams, alpine meadows, and the beauty of the great outdoors at its best”, said Weldon. “We will walk through well known National Parks and showcase some of the best natural destinations in the West!”

When asked if he wants to try to become the next Huell Howser (the late legendary host of PBS shows that showcased California), Weldon said, “No. Not at all. I don’t want to try to emulate or impersonate the late Howser. Howser prided himself on being a reporter. I’m trying to put a different light on showcasing the great outdoors of the western United States. I’m much more of an explorer and an entertainer.”

Weldon has lived in Tuolumne County California since 2000. Weldon previously hosted a show called “Walkin’ California”, which aired before the Coronavirus pandemic. That show was distributed nationally to PBS stations and was broadcast in twenty-six different states.

Walkin’ West is sponsored by Visit Tuolumne County and the Chicken Ranch Tribe of Me-Wuk Indians.

Episode #1 will air tonight, Wednesday April 5th, at 7 PM on KVIE. It will re-air on Friday April 7th at 4 PM, Saturday April 8th at 7:30 AM, and on Sunday April 9th at 6:30 PM. Episode #2 (which will explore the southern end of Yosemite National Park) will air at a later date.

If you don’t have a television set or cannot view KVIE on TV, you can watch the show online at kvie.org at the times listed above and click “Watch Live”.

The “Newsmaker of the Day” is heard every weekday morning at 6:45, 7:45 and 8:45 on AM 1450 and FM 102.7 KVML.