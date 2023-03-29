Rain
Mobile Dental Van Returning To Calaveras County

By Nic Peterson

San Andreas, CA– The mobile dental van is returning to Calaveras County. Thanks to the partnership between Delta Dental, Medi-Cal Dental, and Smile Dental Services, Medi-Cal dental services will be available for residents of the county. The next date for the mobile dental clinic is set for April 14th from 8:00 am-5:00 pm at the San Andreas Library, located at 1299 Gold Hunter Rd.

Residents who wish to receive dental services during the clinic must make an appointment by calling 1-888-585-3368. Residents can learn more about the Medi-Cal Dental Program and the services offered by visiting their website located here. The website provides a wealth of information, including frequently asked questions, eligibility requirements, and a list of participating providers.

