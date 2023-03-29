Mobile Dental Van Returning To Calaveras County

San Andreas, CA– The mobile dental van is returning to Calaveras County. Thanks to the partnership between Delta Dental, Medi-Cal Dental, and Smile Dental Services, Medi-Cal dental services will be available for residents of the county. The next date for the mobile dental clinic is set for April 14th from 8:00 am-5:00 pm at the San Andreas Library, located at 1299 Gold Hunter Rd.

Residents who wish to receive dental services during the clinic must make an appointment by calling 1-888-585-3368. Residents can learn more about the Medi-Cal Dental Program and the services offered by visiting their website located here. The website provides a wealth of information, including frequently asked questions, eligibility requirements, and a list of participating providers.