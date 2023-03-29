State Parks Encourage Off-Road Heroes during OHV Safety Weeks

Sacramento, CA– California State Parks are encouraging off-highway vehicle (OHV) enthusiasts to be off-road heroes during OHV Safety Awareness Weeks in 2023. The event will take place twice this year, from April 1-9 and November 11-19. The theme for the 2023 OHV Safety Awareness Weeks is “Be the Off-Road Hero” and the California State Parks’ Off-Highway Motor Vehicle Recreation (OHMVR) Division and its partners are urging all OHV enthusiasts to follow safety protocols to positively impact the lives of all Californians.

OHMVR Division Chief Callan McLaughlin said, “This year’s theme for the OHV Safety Awareness weeks is ‘Be the Off-Road Hero,’ and we are asking all OHV enthusiasts to be heroes to others around them by riding respectfully and recreating responsibly.” To train OHV riders to become heroes, the state park system is providing free safety training classes, which include all-terrain vehicle (ATV) classes and recreational off-highway vehicle (ROV) courses at several state vehicular recreation areas (SVRAs). Schedules and sign-up information are available on the California Outdoor Recreation Foundation website.

California State Parks are collaborating with the Tread Lightly! Initiative, California Highway Patrol, California Outdoor Recreation Foundation, Specialty Vehicle Institute of America, ATV Safety Institute, Recreational Off-Highway Vehicle Association (ROHVA), Motorcycle Industry Council, and Motorcycle Safety Foundation to provide a mix of safety messages and activities during the OHV safety awareness weeks, using park interpretive programs, in-person events, and safety messaging via various social media platforms. They are also teaming up with the division to provide free dirt bike, ATVs, and recreational OHV training.

For more information about the OHMVR Division, including grant opportunities, visit their website located here.