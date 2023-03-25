Public Feedback On Forest Grant OHV Funding Proposal Needed

Sonora, CA – Have a say on off-highway vehicle (OHV) grant applications already in the works by Stanislaus National Forest officials.

Forest recreation specialists and OHV managers have completed two draft grants for consideration by the California State Parks Off-Highway Motor Vehicle Recreation Division.

“These grants are vital for a successful OHV program on the forest,” said Todd Newburger, public service staff officer for the Stanislaus National Forest. “Equally important is input from the OHV community that enjoys off-highway recreation. Their input on the program helps us provide quality recreation.”

The proposals include a forest-wide operations and maintenance project for OHV trails and facilities and a forest-wide law enforcement patrol project. The grants can be viewed here. The public has until May 1st to submit comments, clicking here.

Forest officials encourage the public to provide input, stating, “The OHMVR Division grants are integral to the ongoing success of the forest’s OHV program.”