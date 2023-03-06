Monday Snow Delays, Warming Centers, And Power Outages

Sonora, CA — Snow is again causing disruptions in the Mother Lode today.

Tuolumne County government buildings will be opening at 11am this morning. The CAO’s office notes that heavy snow accumulation begins at around 2,500 feet, and many county government workers have experienced significant snow at their homes. Emergency county services will continue to operate normally.

To view the list of Monday school delays and cancelations, click here.

The Tuolumne Community Resilience Center on Bay Avenue in Tuolumne will be operating again today as a warming shelter, while the Groveland Community Resilience Center will be closing, effective 8am this morning. Other public places that will be open at 11am include the Sonora Main Library, Lambert Community Center, and the Behavioral Health Enrichment Center.

To read the latest on the potential for additional snow this week, and heavy rainfall, click here.

Yosemite National Park (see image) remains closed without an estimated opening date.

There are hundreds of PG&E customers impacted by power outages spread throughout the Mother Lode region this morning. There are still dozens of customers around Groveland and Tuolumne who have been out since February 28. There are also some newer outages around Twain Harte. PG&E has crews out again today, working to restore power.

Additional information from Tuolumne County Office of Emergency Services can be found below:

Public places open to provide a warm place to go during the day include:

Sonora Main Library, 11:00 AM to 6:00 PM, 480 Greenley Road Sonora, CA 95370

Lambert Community Center, 11 a.m. – 2 pm, 347 W. Jackson St. Sonora, CA 95370

Behavioral Health Enrichment Center – 101 Hospital Rd. Sonora CA 95370, 11:00 am – 6:00 pm

Due to continued power outages and impacts to our community, Tuolumne County will have open today the following Shelter for individuals seeking a warm place to go:

Tuolumne CRC Shelter is located at 18241 Bay Ave in Tuolumne. Depending on power restoration, and need, we may close this shelter at 5pm today.

The Groveland Shelter will be closing Monday, March 6th at 8am.

The Triage phone line 209-768-9784 will be operational until March 10th from 5p-9p at including weekends even if the county calls a Snow Day. During regular business hours call 209-533-5711.

Tuolumne County Public Works would like to remind everyone of sand locations. You will need to bring your own bags and shovel.

Columbia – Airport parking lot @ 10723 Airport Rd (please look for the orange cones)

Tuolumne – 18870 Birch Street or at Parkview Ln and Chestnut Ave

Jamestown – On the corner of 7th Ave and 8th St

Big Oak Flat / Groveland area – 11242 Wards Ferry Rd

For those that need assistance with sheltering animals, please contact Tuolumne County Animal Control at 209-694-2730. Animal Control is open Monday thru Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For afterhours animal emergencies, please contact the Sheriff’s Office dispatch at 209-533-5815.