Possible Flooding Later This Week

The Winter Storm Warning issued for the Mother Lode, the western slope of the Sierra Nevada and Yosemite National Park has been extended until 4 PM Tuesday.

According to the National Weather Service, additional snow accumulations above the 1,500 foot elevation will range from one inch to three feet. The higher you go, the more the snow.

Winds gusting as high as 70 mph will continue over the crest and exposed ridgetops.

The cold wind chills, as low as twenty-five below zero, could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as thirty minutes.

Travel may continue to be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and/or evening commutes.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.

A strong storm system over the eastern Pacific Ocean will approach the coast of the Pacific Northwest on Thursday night and Friday. An abundance of subtropical moisture will move inland over Central California along the southern periphery of this storm system from Thursday night through Friday night.

Mild air associated with this air mass will cause the snow levels to rise to around 8,000 feet on Friday.

Heavy rainfall and the mild air mass will result in rapid snow melt in areas that have received several feet of snow in the past few weeks.

In the Sierra Nevada foothills, two to four inches of rain is possible from Thursday night through Saturday.

In the Sierra Nevada mountains below 8,000 feet, three to five inches of rain is possible from Thursday through Saturday. The majority of the rain should fall Friday and Friday night.

The combination of heavy rainfall and rapid snow melt will cause water levels to rise on area rivers and streams from Thursday night through Saturday.

Persons living near rivers and streams in Tuolumne and Mariposa counties, should closely monitor water levels and be ready to move to higher ground if the threat of flooding becomes imminent. If you live in a flood prone area or near rivers and streams, now would be a good time to prepare and have an evacuation plan in place in the event high water becomes a threat to your safety.

Monitor your favorite media source for further hydrologic updates.