California’s Declared COVID Emergency Officially Ends Today

Sonora, CA – -Almost three years after Governor Gavin Newsom’s executive order was put in place, California is ending the “State of Emergency” due to COVID-19, today.

During the height of the pandemic, the order was used by the governor to implement temporary actions like mask mandates and the closure of schools and some businesses.

Most of California’s COVID restrictions have already been lifted, so today’s expiration is mostly symbolic. Only five other states have COVID declarations still in place. President Joe Biden has ordered the US federal emergency declaration to expire on May 11.