Snow Creating Traffic Hazards In Mother Lode

By B.J. Hansen
CHP - Chain Controls

View Photo

Sonora, CA — The weather conditions are creating some challenges for travelers on this Monday.

The CHP reports that some big rig trucks have gotten stuck on Parrotts Ferry Road near Sawmill Flat Road, creating a traffic hazard.

A sedan has gone off Tuolumne Road, near Soulsbyville Road. No injuries have been reported.

A motorcycle has been located, abandoned, on Highway 108 near Soulsbyville Road.

In Calaveras County, two vehicles have collided on Highway 12 near Central Hill Road. No injuries have been reported.

Meanwhile, just outside of Calaveras County on Highway 4 in Stanislaus County, two vehicles have collided near Milton Road, causing a fatality.

For a list of weather-related delays, cancelations, and power outages, click here.

To view the latest chain control requirements, click here. 

