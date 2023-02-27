Monday School Delays, Cancelations And Power Outages

Snow on Stewart Street in Sonora View Photos

Sonora, CA — Low-elevation snow has been accumulating in the Mother Lode this morning.

To find the latest information about school delays and cancelations, click here.

The Tuolumne County Administration building will be closed today, except for the Recorder’s Office, which will be open from 11am-2pm. The closure of the other parts of the building is due to the heating system going down last week and a delay in the needed parts arriving. Other, non-emergency, Tuolumne County government buildings will have a 10am delayed opening. Tuolumne County will have warming spots again today at the main Sonora Library from 10am-6pm, the Behavioral Health Enrichment Center from 8am-noon, and the Lambert Community Center from 11am-2pm.

PG&E is working to restore some power outages in the region this morning. 198 customers in Twain Harte lost electricity just after 5am, and it is unclear when there will be full restoration. Outside of Groveland near the Mariposa County line, 56 customers lost power on Saturday due to an equipment issue, and full restoration is anticipated at eight o’clock this evening. In Yosemite National Park, and the region directly around it, there was equipment damage that caused an outage on Friday evening, impacting 629 customers, and full restoration is anticipated today by 11pm. There are also scattered outages in Mariposa County near Midpines and Bookjack.

For those without power in Mariposa County, the Red Cross has opened a resource center from 9am-6pm at the Mariposa Senior Center at 5246 Spriggs Lane.

Yosemite National Park remains closed, due to extreme weather conditions, and power outages, through this Wednesday.

Click here to view the latest information from the National Weather Service.