Kirk Says He Will Vote ‘No’ Next Time On Columbia Inn

Sonora, CA — There is another twist in Tuolumne County’s plan to purchase the Columbia Inn on Parrotts Ferry Road.

Last night the vote was 2-2, with Supervisors Anaiah Kirk and Ryan Campbell in support and Jaron Brandon and Kathleen Haff in opposition. Kirk was adamant that there be provisions related to things like needed screening and prioritizing of women and children.

We later reported that Supervisor David Goldemberg, who was absent, has put out a statement in favor of the project, as the decisive third vote.

However, In a new myMotherLode.com blog, Supervisor Kirk explains his opinions on the project, and the greater issue of homelessness, and in the end, concludes that if it comes back up for a vote again at the next meeting, he will switch and vote “no,” essentially moving the pendulum to three supervisors in opposition, and two in favor (and deny the purchase).

You can read Supervisor Kirk’s full blog by clicking here.