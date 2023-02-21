Partly Cloudy
Rockfall In Yosemite Forces Closure of Roads and Trails

By Nic Peterson
Yosemite, CA– Yosemite National Park was hit by a rockfall on February 20, forcing the closure of several roads and trails.

The National Park Service issued an alert for the area, stating that “Northside drive from Camp 4 to El Capitan Crossover is closed due to a rockfall.”  The park confirmed the incident on social media, saying that the rockfall occurred from Horsetail Fall, which is where the ‘Firefall’ phenomenon is visible through February 26. Fortunately, there were no reports of injuries from the rockfall incident. Yosemite advises that until Northside Drive reopens, Southside Drive is open with two-way traffic and to please use caution.

Horsetail Fall is a popular destination in the park that requires a reservation, more information about the natural event can be found here.

