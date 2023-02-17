Clear
Mother Lode Views To Feature Tuolumne County Business Council

By B.J. Hansen
Tom Crosby

Sonora, CA — This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will highlight a non-profit group that is focused on economic development and helping local businesses in Tuolumne County.

Tom Crosby, who is the new President of the Tuolumne County Business Council’s Executive Board, will be the guest. As President, Crosby will be working closely on initiatives with the organization’s longtime Executive Director, Ron Kopf.

Topics will include the role of the organization, the development of the group’s 2023/24 strategic plan, and engaging with local government entities.

