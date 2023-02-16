Mountain County Water Board To Be Led By Two Locals

Barbara Balen and Scott Ratterman Mountain Counties Water Resources Association View Photo

Sonora, CA – Two members of the Mountain Counties Water Resources Association (MCWRA) Board are from the Mother Lode and have been appointed to top positions.

Earlier this month, the board of directors appointed and installed its 2023 officers. As earlier reported this month, Calaveras County Water District Director Scott Ratterman was re-elected for another term with the board, and Tuolumne Utilities District (TUD) board director Barbra Balen is currently its secretary, with her term expiring in 2024. Both were appointed to lead the board this year, Ratterman, as president and Balen as vice president.

“I am grateful to my MCWRA colleagues for entrusting me in this role, and look forward to continuing the good work of the association,” said Ratterman. “We are well positioned to realize our vision of becoming the premiere advocate to influence water policy and protection of the Sierra Nevada watershed.”

Taking over the secretary seat left by Balen is Placer County Supervisor Jim Holmes. El Dorado Irrigation District Director Lori Anzini is the new treasurer. Click here to view the entire MCWRA Board of Directors.

In the coming year, these officers will guide the association in its mission to promote the statewide importance of Sierra Nevada water resources through advocacy and collaboration, according to MCWRA officials, and utilize the 2023–2025 Strategic Plan to guide their engagement and activity. The board is made up of six elected water board members and three county supervisors who represent the membership at large rather than a specific entity.