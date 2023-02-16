Law Enforcement Activity In Phoenix Lake Area

Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office Logo View Photo

Sonora, CA – Tuolumne County Sheriff’s deputies are on the scene of an active “hostage situation” in the Phoenix Lake area this afternoon,

Sheriff’s spokesperson Ashley Boujikian tells Clarke Broadcasting that there is limited information at this time. She detailed, “Deputies are on scene at Phoenix Lake Road near Phoenix Lake Estates for a reported hostage situation. We are in the early stages of this investigation and are asking the public to please stay out of the area.”

The sheriff’s SWAT team, including a crisis negotiator, is also on the scene. Boujikian relayed that this is an active scene and more information will be released as it becomes available.