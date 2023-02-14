Calaveras Airport To Temporarily Close Next Week

Calaveras County Airport in San Andreas View Photo

San Andreas, CA — Work on some needed studies will prompt the closure of the Calaveras County Airport in San Andreas for a few days.

The county’s Director of Economic and Community Development, Kathy Gallino, announced at today’s board of supervisors meeting, “Next week we are going to be closing our airport from Tuesday (2-21) through Thursday (2-23) to begin the studies and surveys that need to be done before we can rehabilitate the runways and the taxiways. It is a project we have been working on for a couple of years, and it is now coming to fruition.”

Gallino says it will require the closure of the airport from next Tuesday at 7am through Thursday at 5:30pm. It will reopen on Friday, February 24.

The Calaveras County Airport is located at 3600 Carol Kennedy Drive in San Andreas.