Free Dump Day In Copperopolis

Calaveras, CA — Caltrans District 10 and Clean California have joined forces with Calaveras County to host a series of Free Dump Day events for local residents. The sixth event of the series is set to take place on Saturday, February 25th, from 8:00 a.m. to 12 noon at the Copperopolis Community Center (Armory Parking Lot) located at 695 Main Street, Copperopolis. This Free Dump Day event will accept tires without rims, appliances, and mattresses. However, household trash, hazardous waste, electronic waste, green/yard waste, bulky items, and concrete and demolition materials will not be accepted. Caltrans reminds motorists to secure all cargo loads before driving on the roads. Loads that are not properly secured by tarps, nets, or enclosed will not be accepted.

To secure your load properly, Caltrans recommends the following tips: Cover loads completely with tarps or cargo nets to prevent debris from escaping. Remove loose material and trash before driving. Avoid overloading and keep materials level with your truck bed. Place light items lower and tie large items to the vehicle for traffic safety. Join Caltrans District 10 and Clean California in promoting responsible waste disposal and a cleaner environment.