Small Business Development Center Hosts Grand Opening Event in Sonora

Sonora, CA– Small business owners and staff in Sonora are invited to attend the Small Business Development Center Grand Opening Event on February 21st. The event, which is free and open to the public, is being held in partnership with the Valley Sierra Small Business Development Center, the Mother Lode Job Training Center, and the Tuolumne Chamber of Commerce.

The event will kick off with a welcome event from 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM, followed by a Social Media 101 workshop led by SBDC consultant and digital expert Tiffany Phillips from 12:00 PM to 1:30 PM. Participants will learn the basics of using leading social media platforms, including Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, and TikTok. The day will conclude with an Instagram Reels Workshop, also led by Phillips, from 2:00 PM to 3:30 PM.

Dave Thoeny, Executive Director of the Mother Lode Job Training Center, says of the partnership, “It’s exactly the kind of collaboration Mother Lode Job Training goes for.” The Valley Sierra SBDC is part of the Central CA Regional SBDC Network, which has helped thousands of companies since 2003 with no-cost consulting services, workshops, and assistance in sourcing funds. To date, the network has helped create and retain over 10,000 jobs and has captured more than $435 million in loans and equity. You can register for the workshop by clicking here.