Free Storm Damage Cleanup Assistance Hotline

Calaveras County, CA – Calaveras County has a new hotline set up for those impacted by the recent storm damage to get free cleanup help.

Those needing assistance must act quickly, as the hotline will only be staffed through Friday, January 27. Callers will be able to speak with representatives from several relief organizations to request assistance with cleaning up after the recent flooding. County officials detailed, “This hotline will connect people with reputable and vetted voluntary relief agencies that will assist in debris cleanup and mucking out, as they are able. All services are free, but service is not guaranteed due to the expected overwhelming need.”

Those impacted can also go to the Crisis Cleanup website, click here, or call 844-965-1386. The county has also put out information on what small businesses or residents can expect when applying for FEMA assistance, including tips on making essential home repairs, finding a temporary place to stay, and repairing or replacing

certain household items. To view, click here.