TUD Begins Annual Flushing Maintenance

TUD flushing of hydrants in the Sonora area View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne Utilities District says do not be alarmed if you see some water running down some of the local streets.

The district has begun its annual flushing maintenance program. It will take place in various areas, between 7am-3pm, weekdays, through April.

The district reports, “Hydrant flushing is a routine preventative maintenance procedure that releases water from a fire hydrant at a high velocity allowing it to move through sections of the drinking water distribution system.”

More information from TUD can be found below:

What is water main flushing?

Water main flushing moves water systematically through sections of a drinking water distribution system, creating a scouring action to clean the line. The increased flow rate scrubs the water pipe’s inner walls and helps to remove build-up of naturally occurring debris and sediment.

Why is a flushing program important?

Loose sediment and other deposits may slowly build up on the inside of the water mains over time causing discolored water. Flushing at the appropriate velocities can remove these sediments and deposits and will improve taste, odor and color that may be problematic e.g., naturally occurring iron or manganese deposits in the distribution system may affect color.