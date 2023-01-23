Clear
35.6 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Newsom Directs Flags To Fly At Half-Staff

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Flags at half staff

Flags at half staff

Photo Icon View Photo

Los Angeles, CA — California Governor Gavin Newsom has ordered flags be flown at half-staff at government buildings throughout California today following a mass shooting at Monterrey Park in the LA area over the weekend.

It occurred at a dance studio during celebrations of the Lunar New Year. 10 people were killed and the suspect was identified as 72-year-old Huu Can Tran. Officials say Tran tried, but failed, to target a second dance studio later in the evening. Following an hours-long manhunt, he was surrounded by officials in the van he was driving, and died of self-inflicted gunshot wounds.

There were no other suspects.

Along with ordering flags be flown at half-staff, Governor Newsom also issued a State of California proclamation to recognize the Lunar New Year.

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 