Newsom Directs Flags To Fly At Half-Staff

Flags at half staff View Photo

Los Angeles, CA — California Governor Gavin Newsom has ordered flags be flown at half-staff at government buildings throughout California today following a mass shooting at Monterrey Park in the LA area over the weekend.

It occurred at a dance studio during celebrations of the Lunar New Year. 10 people were killed and the suspect was identified as 72-year-old Huu Can Tran. Officials say Tran tried, but failed, to target a second dance studio later in the evening. Following an hours-long manhunt, he was surrounded by officials in the van he was driving, and died of self-inflicted gunshot wounds.

There were no other suspects.

Along with ordering flags be flown at half-staff, Governor Newsom also issued a State of California proclamation to recognize the Lunar New Year.