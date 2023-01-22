Roadwork Planned The Last Full Week Of January

Motorists can expect delays on two Mother Lode highways this week, from January 22nd to the 28th.

On Highway 12 in Calaveras at mile marker 16, utility work will cause up to 10-minute traffic delays Monday through Friday with one-way traffic control. The work is scheduled between 7 am and 5 pm at Central Hill Road.

On Highway 4 in Calaveras from Bonanza Mine to Appaloosa Road (mile marker 12.7 to 15.8) grinding and paving will require breaks that will delay traffic about ten minutes. The work is scheduled Monday through Friday from 7 am to 3:30pm.

On Highway 4 in Calaveras from Lashkoff Place to Strawberry Hill Road one-way traffic control will allow for drainage work. The work is scheduled Tuesday through Thursday from 7 am to 5 pm and Friday from 7 am to 3pm.

On Highway 26 in Calaveras at mile marker 9.3 long-term one-way traffic control will allow continued pavement repair. The work on Highway 26 in the Gold Creek Drive area is still scheduled as around the clock until it is finished.

On Highway 49 in Mariposa and Tuolumne over 20 miles of shoulder work from Bear Velley Road to Moccasin Creek will cause 10-minute delays. The work is planned Monday through Thursday from 8:30am to 3:30pm.

On Highway 108 night work continues on the roundabout at Chicken Ranch/Sierra Rock Road. Road striping will limit traffic to one-way beginning Sunday night at 9 pm and will continue each night through Friday from 9 pm to 6 am.

On Highway 120 at Tulloch Road the roadway wash-out work is scheduled to continue from 10:30 am to midnight until the roadway is fixed. One of the four lanes remains closed as the work is done.

The passes are closed. Updating Highway closure information is here.

Road projects are subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment, and/or materials and construction-related issues. Caltrans asks motorists to obey signage and flaggers while slowing down around crews and equipment in the cone zones.