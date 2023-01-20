Update: Major Power Outage In Calaveras County

Major PG&E power outage in Calaveras County View Photo

Update at 4:38 p.m.: PG&E has changed the cause of the outage in Calaveras County along the Highway 4 corridor from weather to equipment issues.

Original post at 4:10 p.m.: Calaveras County, CA – PG&E is reporting a major power outage in Calaveras County this afternoon, affecting over 7,000 customers.

Their lights went out just after 3 p.m. Those impacted are on both sides of the Highway 4 corridor, stretching from Vallecito, skipping Murphys, and continuing to just before Dorrington, as shown in the image box. The total number of customers without electricity is 7,166.

Crews are on site working to restore power. The utility noted that the outage was “caused by the weather,” but did not specify the problem. The estimated repair time is “to be announced.”