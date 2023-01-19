Cold Nights Ahead

frost, Ice and snow View Photo

The Flood Warning for Mariposa County has been extended until 9 AM this morning.

The flooding has been caused by multiple factors, including recent rainfall and high flows in the waterways.

This includes the flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

Several structures are flooded and some sand bagging operations continue. Numerous roads remain closed due to the flooding. Expect many areas of slow moving or standing water.

Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.

The Winter Weather Advisory issued for Yosemite National Park, will continue until 10 AM this morning.

One to five inches of additional snow accumulation is likely.

Winds have been gusting as high as fifty mph. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.

Plan on slippery road conditions. Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning for the central San Joaquin Valley for Friday morning from 2 AM until AM.

Sub-freezing temperatures as low as thirty degrees are expected.

Additionally, a Freeze Watch is in effect for the central San Joaquin Valley from late Friday night until Monday morning.

Sub-freezing temperatures as low as twenty-eight degrees are likely.

Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing.