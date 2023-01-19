Missing Man In The Twain Harte Area Found Dead

Twain Harte, CA – A Tuolumne man who went missing in Twain Harte this weekend has been found dead.

Tuolumne County Sheriff’s spokesperson Ashley Boujikian confirmed to Clarke Broadcasting that 54-year-old Arturo Madrid Jr. was found deceased in the Twain Harte area this afternoon near the location he was last seen and that his next of kin was notified. She added, “He was located in a small body of water near the area he was last seen. We do not suspect any foul play at this time, and this investigation is ongoing.”

As reported here on Monday, sheriff’s officials sought the public’s help to find Madrid Jr., who was last seen in the area of Laramie Lane in Twain Harte on Sunday at around 6 p.m. Once again, sheriff’s officials are turning to the public for help to determine his whereabouts during the time he was missing and what led up to his death. They are asking Twain Harte residents, especially those in the Laramie Lane area, to check their home and business security cameras for any footage of Madrid Jr. over the last four days, targeting the Sunday, January 15th date between the hours of 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. Anyone with information on Madrid Jr. is urged to contact TCSO at 209-533-5815.

The next step in the investigation, according to Boujikian, will be an autopsy to determine his exact cause of death.