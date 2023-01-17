Tuolumne County Sheriffs Seek Help Finding Missing Man

Sonora, CA–The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating the missing person, Arturo Madrid Jr. Madrid who was last seen in the area of Laramie Lane in Twain Harte on Sunday, January 15th at around 6 pm. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, jeans, and a black Harley hat. Arturo, who is 46 years old, is described as being approximately 5’4″ and 190lbs, he is bald with a black beard. According to the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office, he left the area on foot after drinking.

The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office is urging anyone who has seen Arturo or knows of his whereabouts to contact them at 209-533-5815.