Low Snow Levels Are Expected Thursday Morning

A Flood Warning remains in effect for Mariposa County until 9 PM tonight.

Flooding caused by multiple factors is occurring in the warned area.

The flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is either occurring now or is imminent.

Several structures are flooded and some sand bagging operations are continuing. Numerous roads remain closed due to flooding. Expect many areas of slow moving or standing water.

Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for the western slope of the northern Sierra Nevada, from 4 PM Wednesday until 4 AM Thursday. Additionally, a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Yosemite National Park, from 4 PM Wednesday until 10 AM Thursday.

Snow levels will start out between 3,500 to 4,000 feet before decreasing down to 2,500 to 3,000 feet by early Thursday morning. In fact, light accumulations are possible down to 2,000 feet on Thursday morning, with lingering snow showers and lower snow levels.

The total heavy snow accumulations will range from four inches to twenty inches above the 3,000 foot elevation.

Winds will gust as high as forty-five to sixty mph.

Travel could be very difficult. Plan on slippery road conditions. Slow down and use caution as travel could be very difficult.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.