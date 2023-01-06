Calaveras County Sheriff Sworn In

Calaveras County Sheriff Rick DiBasillio is sworn in View Photos

San Andreas, CA — Calaveras County Sheriff Rick DiBasillio raised his right hand and was sworn in for a second term today.

With a packed crowd looking on at the sheriff’s office, the oath was administered by Undersheriff Rachelle Whiting. After competing against a slew of other candidates, the Calaveras Board of Supervisors appointed him to fill the position left vacant by Sheriff Gary Kuntz’s untimely death from a heart attack in 2016. In 2018, he won his first election to the position, and last year he ran unopposed.

Reflecting on his six-year tenure, he highlighted some of his proudest accomplishments, including weathering the COVID pandemic, being able to recruit law enforcement officers in an overly competitive job market, with 8 recruits at two academies right now and 5 on the training program, recently “breaking ground” on a new campus tactical training center, and purchasing vehicle and body cameras, just to name a few. According to Sheriff’s officials, these and other implementations have “enhanced officer safety, increased efficacy, and increased the overall service provided to the citizens of Calaveras County.”