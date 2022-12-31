Wet Weather Closes Bear Valley Resort, Dodge Ridge Open

Bear Valley Resort logo View Photo

Calaveras County, CA – The heavy rains have forced Bear Valley Resort to close its ski runs for today.

In a statement, resort officials relayed, “Bear Valley has had to make the difficult decision to close for today. More than four inches of rain has created a continued extreme avalanche hazard, and we continue to face intermittent extended power outages.”

This morning, PG&E reported that nearly 300 customers in that area of Bear Valley in Alpine County lost power this morning at 5 a.m. Crews have restored power to all but 52 customers, as earlier detailed here.

Resort officials also noted “safety concerns” for the closure. Questions regarding cancellations for lift tickets and lessons already purchased for today can be emailed to: lessons@bearvalley.com.

We are still waiting to hear if the NYE & Fireworks in the Village will take place tonight. Bear Valley Resort spokesperson Tricia Slavik tells Clarke Broadcasting that the scheduled band Jill and the Giants has canceled their performance for tonight.

Dodge Ridge Mountain Resort in Tuolumne County reports its runs are open, except for tubing due to the weather, and its New Year’s Eve party with singing guest The Neighborhood Sound is a go. It starts at 3 p.m. and runs until 7 p.m. Also, at 6 p.m., there will be fireworks.