Beginning of Year Road Work Will Impact Sierra Rock Road

By Nic Peterson
Sonora, CA– The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) will be conducting road work on Highway 108 starting on Tuesday, January 3rd, and continuing through Friday, January 6th, 2023. The work will take place from 9:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. and will involve one way-traffic control at Sierra Rock Road for striping operations. Motorists should expect delays of up to 10 minutes and are encouraged to use alternate routes if possible.

The work is scheduled to begin as listed, but may be subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment and materials, and other construction-related issues. For the safety of workers and other drivers, Caltrans asks that motorists be alert in the work zone. To stay updated on the latest road conditions click here.

