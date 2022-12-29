Light Rain
Utica Water And Power To Debut Video Showcasing Water History

By Nic Peterson

Angels Camp, CA– Utica Water and Power Authority have completed a new video that traces the history of Utica back to 1852, highlighting the water supply system for Murphys and Angels Camp, which was built by gold miners in the 1850s and is still in use today. The public is invited to attend a free premiere of the video at 6 p.m. on Monday, January 9th at the Bret Harte Theater in Angels Camp.

At the event, there will be a presentation on how water rights work and an overview of the Joint Powers Authority (JPA) governance structure, followed by the screening of the 12-minute film. The event will provide an opportunity for questions and answers from the community and is expected to last between 1 and 1.5 hours. The Utica Water and Power Authority encourages the community to learn more about the event and the historical water system by visiting their website at uticawater.com or following them on Facebook by clicking here.

