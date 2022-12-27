Update: Power Outages During Winter Storm System

East Sonora Power Outage View Photo

Update at 8:28am: PG&E reports that those impacted by the largest outage, 1,151 customers, have now all been restored. It was impacting parts of Phoenix Lake Road, Willow Springs, Mono Vista and Belleview. There are still smaller outages in Rancho Calaveras and Cold Springs.

Original story posted at 6:55am: Sonora, CA — With heavy rain in the region, some power outages are occurring, according to PG&E.

The largest incident in Tuolumne County started at six o’clock this morning and is impacting 1,151 customers around Willow Springs, Mono Vista, Phoenix Lake Road, and Belleview. PG&E is investigating the cause and hopes to have full restoration by one o’clock this afternoon.

In Calaveras County, there are 21 customers without power near Rancho Calaveras and full restoration should come by sometime late this morning. There are also smaller outages, impacting only a handful of customers in Cold Springs and Mokelumne Hill.

