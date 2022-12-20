Yosemite Community College Swears In New Members

Modesto, CA– Three recently elected members of the Yosemite Community College District Board(YCCD) of Trustees were sworn into office. Trustees elected Leslie Beggs to serve as Board President and Dr. Milton Richards to serve as Board Vice President.

The Motherlode representative is Dr. Don Davis. Davis begins his first term with the YCCD Board, he previously served as the superintendent of the Waterford Unified School District prior to his retirement in 2022. The other two trustees are Nancy Hinton and Jenny Nicolau. All three were elected in the November 8th election cycle and were sworn into office by Chancellor Henry Young.

Board meetings will continue to be held on the second Wednesday of each month at 5:30 pm. The meeting agenda can be found online here.