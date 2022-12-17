Calaveras Rancher Wins California Young Farmer Honor

California Farm Bureau Federation logo View Photo

Calaveras, CA– A Calaveras County rancher and forester earned top honors at the California Young Farmers & Ranchers Discussion Meet for his presentation on adapting technological innovations into California agriculture. Trevor Airola was the runner-up at the same event last year. But in 2022, he came away victorious after a wide-ranging discussion with three other finalists on autonomous tractors, drones, and incorporating technology into the future of agriculture.

Airola works as a contract utility forester and a cow-calf business operator and has taught agriculture classes at Bret Harte Union High School in Angels Camp. The second-place finisher was Jennifer Beretta, a dairy farmer and president of the Sonoma County Farm Bureau. The other two finalists were Ryan Amaral of Stanislaus County, an agriculture program specialist for Modesto Junior College, and Brian Kim of Orange County, an agriculture teacher at Sunny Hills High School. The Discussion Meet Finals were held recently at the 104th California Farm Bureau Annual Meeting in Monterey.