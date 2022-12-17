Clear
37.9 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Calaveras Rancher Wins California Young Farmer Honor

Sponsored by:
By Nic Peterson
California Farm Bureau Federation logo

California Farm Bureau Federation logo

Photo Icon View Photo

Calaveras, CA– A Calaveras County rancher and forester earned top honors at the California Young Farmers & Ranchers Discussion Meet for his presentation on adapting technological innovations into California agriculture. Trevor Airola was the runner-up at the same event last year. But in 2022, he came away victorious after a wide-ranging discussion with three other finalists on autonomous tractors, drones, and incorporating technology into the future of agriculture.

Airola works as a contract utility forester and a cow-calf business operator and has taught agriculture classes at Bret Harte Union High School in Angels Camp.  The second-place finisher was Jennifer Beretta, a dairy farmer and president of the Sonoma County Farm Bureau. The other two finalists were Ryan Amaral of Stanislaus County, an agriculture program specialist for Modesto Junior College, and Brian Kim of Orange County, an agriculture teacher at Sunny Hills High School. The Discussion Meet Finals were held recently at the 104th California Farm Bureau Annual Meeting in Monterey.

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 