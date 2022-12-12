Numerous Monday School Delays And Power Outages

PG&E Power Outage Map View Photo

Sonora, CA — Due to slick roads and high-elevation snow, there are many schools either running late or closed today.

Click here to view the latest list, and make sure to refresh the page throughout the morning as additional information comes into the news center. As reported earlier, county government offices in Tuolumne County will open at 10am.

There are over 750 PG&E customers still without power in the Pinecrest area. There are actually three separate outages in that area, impacting 680 customers, 75 customers, and nine customers. They started yesterday morning, and because of the isolated location, and snow, PG&E anticipates there will be full restoration at 10 o’clock this (Monday) evening.