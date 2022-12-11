Cloudy
Tuolumne County Government Buildings Will Open Late Monday

By B.J. Hansen
Sonora, CA — With anticipated icy conditions, Tuolumne County government buildings will have a delayed opening.

On Monday morning (December 12), government offices that typically open at 8am will instead open at 10am. CAO Tracie Riggs reports, “We are making this call in the best interest of the safety of our employees and to keep as many people off the roads tomorrow morning (Monday) as possible.”

For the latest information on the National Weather Service’s Winter Storm Warning, click here.

