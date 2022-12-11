Tuolumne County Government Buildings Will Open Late Monday

Tuolumne County Government Building View Photo

Sonora, CA — With anticipated icy conditions, Tuolumne County government buildings will have a delayed opening.

On Monday morning (December 12), government offices that typically open at 8am will instead open at 10am. CAO Tracie Riggs reports, “We are making this call in the best interest of the safety of our employees and to keep as many people off the roads tomorrow morning (Monday) as possible.”

