Mother Lode’s New Assemblymember Wants To Fix Fentanyl Loophole

Republican Assemblymember Jim Patterson announcing new fentanyl bill at State Capitol press conference View Photo

Sonora, CA — Before being sworn in to the California State Assembly Monday, the Mother Lode’s new Assemblymember Jim Patterson (R-Fresno) was already at work introducing a new bill.

Patterson calls it the Accountability for Fentanyl Dealers Act. At a press conference at the State Capitol yesterday, he noted that the loophole is sending dangerous drug dealers and suppliers right back out into our neighborhoods and schools. Patterson noted that current laws do not take into account the fact that as little as two milligrams of fentanyl—about five grains of salt is enough to kill someone.

“Under California law, the penalty for these dealers is currently based on the weight of the drug. Because so little fentanyl that weights so little can do so much damage we’re going to change that,” detailed Patterson, adding “So, there will be in fact a new standard that will in fact turn a small bit into a felony,” detailed Patterson.

Patterson was recently appointed as a member of the newly created Assembly Select Committee on Fentanyl, Opioid Addiction, and Overdose Prevention.