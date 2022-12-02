Rain
Missing Montana Boy Found In Mariposa County

By Tracey Petersen
Missing Montana boy Taylem Berry

Mariposa, CA – A boy from Montana is soon to be reunited with his mother after his father was arrested in Mariposa County for taking the child.

The father, 39-year-old Raymond Berry, and his son, 4-year-old Taylem, were living in a residence on Darrah Road, north of Highway 49, in the Mariposa area. Mariposa County Sheriff’s officials report that a couple visiting family on the same roadway over the Thanksgiving holiday was introduced to the pair and “didn’t feel right about a little boy and his father.”

Sidney Police Department Be-On-The-Lookout issued for the father and son
Sidney Police Department flyer

While driving back to their home after the holiday, the couple decided to do some investigating and discovered “the little boy on the FBI’s Missing and Exploited Children’s website,” according to sheriff’s officials. The listed contact regarding the boy was the Sidney Police Department in Montana, which had also issued this Be-on-the-lookout, and the couple immediately called them.

The Sidney Police then reached out to the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office, notifying them of the warrant for the father’s arrest and asking them to take custody of Taylem. Deputies went to the Darrah Road address and detained Raymond without incident. Taylem was taken to a safe location pending reunification with his mom, according to detectives.

The press release from Sidney Police regarding the arrest can be found here.

