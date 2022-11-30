PG&E Asks Customers To Prepare For Possible Storm Outages

Sonora, CA – Just as PG&E crews prepare for incoming storms in the Mother Lode, customers should plan ahead in case of outages, according to utility officials.

As earlier reported here, the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning through Friday for the region. Company officials detailed how, ahead of storms, the company stockpiles power poles, powerlines, transformers, and other electric equipment at yards throughout the service territory to aid in restoring power as quickly as possible. They added that if needed, emergency centers would activate to more efficiently allocate crews, materials, and other resources to restoration efforts.

“Our meteorology team has been tracking this weather system and is coordinating with our electric operations to ensure the company is prepared to respond to outages. It’s always important for our customers to have an emergency plan in place for themselves and their families, too,” said Evan Duffey, a PG&E meteorologist.

The team utilizes a “storm outage prediction model” using real-time weather forecasts, historical data, and system knowledge to determine where and when storm impacts will be most severe. That allows for the pre-staging of crews and equipment as storms approach, enabling a rapid response to outages. For PG&E’s stormy weather preparedness and safety tips, click here.