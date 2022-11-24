Amador County Woman Arrested For Arson

CAL Fire logo View Photo

Sonora, CA – CAL Fire law enforcement officers have arrested a woman for setting the Ridge Fire in the Jackson area of Amador County.

Yesterday, 34-year-old Amy Chaney, a transient in the county, was taken into custody after the Amador County District Attorney’s Office executed a warrant. The vegetation fire was started on September 26th, 2022, behind a Safeway grocery store located at 12110 Industry Boulevard, off Highway 49 in Jackson.

CAL Fire reports that through evidence obtained at the scene, the fire was determined to be arson, but did not disclose that evidence. It also led investigators to Chaney.

Of note, CAL Fire detailed that from January 1, through November 1 of this year, CAL FIRE law enforcement officers made 151 arson arrests. The public is encouraged to report suspicious fire activity by calling the Arson Tip Line at 1-800-468-4408.