New Details On HWY 4 Vehicle Fire And HWY 26 Rollover Crash

Rollover crash on HWY 26 in the Jenny Lind area of Calaveras county View Photo

Calaveras County, CA – The CHP has released new information on a vehicle fire and rollover crash that occurred on Thursday in Calaveras County.

The first incident involved a vehicle fire on Highway 4 near Telegraph Road, west of Copperopolis, at around 1:30 a.m., as earlier reported here. CHP spokesperson Eric Parsons reports that once on the scene, first responders found a Ford vehicle that caught fire and was completely burned out. According to Parsons, there were no license plates found on the vehicle that was not occupied, and no individuals were at the scene.

The second incident occurred around 7:25 a.m. on Highway 26 at Shelton Road in the Jenny Lind area, as detailed here. Two vehicles collided, with one flipping over. The two drivers involved have been identified as 41-year-old Anthony Baker of Valley Springs and 43-year-old Matthew Watson of Sacramento. According to Parsons, Watson of Sacramento, driving a 2012 Volvo S60 northbound on Shelton Road, turned left onto the highway in front of Baker’s 2003 Toyota Tacoma pickup. The Volvo collided with the Toyota, and the truck flipped on its side. Baker sustained minor injuries.