Ambulance Responds To Calaveras Rollover Crash

By B.J. Hansen

Valley Springs, CA — Emergency officials are on the scene of a rollover crash on Highway 26 near Shelton Road in Calaveras County.

The CHP reports that a white pickup truck went off the highway and flipped over. No other vehicles were reportedly involved in the crash. Several other drivers have pulled over to assist. An ambulance is responding to the scene. Be prepared for activity in the area. The incident occurred shortly before 7:25am.

